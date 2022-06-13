Thank you for Reading.

Bailey, Keith Edward - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Chapman, Dianna Kay - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Daugherty, James “Little” - 1 p.m., Riverview Baptist Church, Charleston.

Kiser, Johnny Arch - 11 a.m., Camp Branch United Baptist Church, Branchland.

Kyle, Richard - 12 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Parsons, Jewel Ray Lee - 12 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you