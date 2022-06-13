Funerals Today; Monday, June 13, 2022 Jun 13, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailey, Keith Edward - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Chapman, Dianna Kay - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Daugherty, James “Little” - 1 p.m., Riverview Baptist Church, Charleston.Kiser, Johnny Arch - 11 a.m., Camp Branch United Baptist Church, Branchland.Kyle, Richard - 12 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Parsons, Jewel Ray Lee - 12 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Cemetery Christianity Worship Funeral Mortuary Keith Edward Charleston Bailey Recommended for you Local Spotlight James “Little” Daugherty Donna Louise (Samms) Short Blank Douglas Edward Hudson Paul Wayne Simmons Archie Dale Skiles Keith Edward Bailey Edith Augusta Minner McCormick Carol Lou Pettry Garlow Kimberly S. Chaney Richard Dale Garnes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort