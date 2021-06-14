Adkison, Kenneth A. “Kenny” - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Benson, Anna Mae (Pickens) - 12 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Ferrell, Larry Keith - 10 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Fridley, Rosa M. - 11:30 a.m., Upper Mausoleum Chapel of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Holcomb, Theressa "Tessie" - 11 a.m., Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Pool.
Mullins Jr., Robert A. - 11 a.m., Tabernacle of Praise, Cross Lanes.
Paxton, Lawrence Keith - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Ramsey, Mary Elaine Mullins - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Cemetery, Big Chimney.
Wantlin, Maysel Kathryn - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Woodall, Stephen Glen - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.