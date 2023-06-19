Funerals Today; Monday, June 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beer, Peter S. - 11 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.Gaulds, Curtis Lee “Poochie” - 2 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Groves, Herbert H. - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Memorial Church, Nettie.Moore, Pamela Jo (Nichols) - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Spencer, Elizabeth Virginia Hudson - 12 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Local Spotlight Buddy L. Parsons Peter S. Beer Donzie Ray Gilfilen Oeda “Faye” Jividen Rev Dianne Simmons Chase Anita Davis Mosley Bruce Edward Hopkins Oeda F. Jividen Patricia Rae Keene Wells Sherron Ann “Turk” Jones Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods