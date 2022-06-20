Funerals Today; Monday, June 20, 2022 Jun 20, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dillon Jr., Chapman "Chappy" Edward - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Hanson Sr., Richard - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Hardin, Lon Joseph - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.Kelley, William Joseph - 4:30 p.m., Jarrett Memorial UMC, Elkview.Riddle, Timothy Dale - 7 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Scarberry, Harold Douglas - 12 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Willis Jr., Burl A. - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Chapel Summersville Burl A. Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Timothy Dale Riddle Blank Keith Everett Conant Jr. Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Dorothy Louise Wolfe Brooks Donna Jean Atkinson Blank Michael Maddox Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says