Funerals Today; Monday, June 27, 2022 Jun 27, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aldrich, Brenda C. - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Chapel, St. Albans.Baughman, Lillie Mae - 12 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Calvin.Cochran, Melvin W. - 12 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Kidd, Tricia Lynn - 6 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Meador III, Cleveland M. - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. AlbansMiller, Carol Suzie - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant.Miller, Charles Wesley - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Nichols, Walter D. - 1 p.m., Holcomb-Nichols Cemetery, Holcomb Ridge Road, Adonijah.Poindexter, Carl D. - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Reames, Sarah "Bella" - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Taylor, Verna Lorraine - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Thompson, Edna Mae - 3 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapel Memorial Mausoleum West Virginia Architecture Belle Thompson Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Margaret Jane “Pat” Stiles Maysel F (Ross) Rawson Patricia Ann Davis Norma Lea Weaver Blank Roger Harold Clagg Blank Kenneth Michael Eads Blank Robert Steven “Rob” Revels Paul Stephen Miller Paul Stephen Miller David Lee Erwin Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people