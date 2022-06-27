Thank you for Reading.

Aldrich, Brenda C. - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Chapel, St. Albans.

Baughman, Lillie Mae - 12 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Calvin.

Cochran, Melvin W. - 12 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Kidd, Tricia Lynn - 6 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Meador III, Cleveland M. - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans

Miller, Carol Suzie - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant.

Miller, Charles Wesley - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Nichols, Walter D. - 1 p.m., Holcomb-Nichols Cemetery, Holcomb Ridge Road, Adonijah.

Poindexter, Carl D. - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Reames, Sarah "Bella" - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Taylor, Verna Lorraine - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Thompson, Edna Mae - 3 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

