Funerals Today, Monday, June 5, 2023 Jun 5, 2023 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur, Patrick Dewitt - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Bowman, Jack L. - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Brannon, David L. - 11 a.m., Boggs Cemetery, Ivydale.Gillispie, Jessie Louise - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Funeral Home, Hurricane.Linville, Jeremiah Curtis - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Litton, Jeanie Louise (Larwood) - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Meredith, Theodore F. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Hodges, Cynthia F. - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Tignor, Jack Emory - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.Winfree, Kevin Blaine - 2 p.m., Nitro Church of the Nazarene, Nitro. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Virginia Irene Lucas Cynthia F. “Cindy” Hodges Scott Douglas Jones Susie Loraine (Ervin) Swift William Ray Gillespie Jessie Louise Gillispie Harold Ray Hackney Shaaran Jackson Burger David Keith Sowards Jr. Timothy (Tim) Jackson Barker Trending Now Articles ArticlesBoone County prosecuting attorney resignsSoftware puts pause on West Virginia expungements'I expect to see severe damage': Safety risk concerns mount as Congress fast-tracks Mountain Valley PipelineCharleston chef getting taste of the big time at elite James Beard AwardsCleaning, exterminating of Charleston homeless shelter underway as new group takes over operationsOnline map takes visitors on a tour of Huntington's best hot dogsGazette-Mail editorial: Justice pulls political stunt by deploying GuardNew conductor to be introduced at Symphony SundayWVU baseball: Mountaineers conclude season with loss to KentuckyStatehouse Beat: Corrections a no-win issue for Justice, Legislature Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring