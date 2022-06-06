Thank you for Reading.

Meador III, Cleveland M. - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans

Miller, Carol Suzie - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant.

Miller, Charles Wesley - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Nichols, Walter D. - 1 p.m., Holcomb-Nichols Cemetery, Holcomb Ridge Road, Adonijah.

Reames, Sarah "Bella" - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you