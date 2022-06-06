Funerals Today; Monday, June 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meador III, Cleveland M. - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. AlbansMiller, Carol Suzie - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant.Miller, Charles Wesley - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Nichols, Walter D. - 1 p.m., Holcomb-Nichols Cemetery, Holcomb Ridge Road, Adonijah.Reames, Sarah "Bella" - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charles Wesley Carol Suzie Cunningham Funeral Home Holcomb-nichols Cemetery Catholic Church Iii Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rita Chapman Blank Judy Ann Herbert Stewart Sandra "Sandy" Lee Hogan Ruth Anne Smith Blank Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hogan Larry David Dickerson Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook John Wayne Taylor Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians