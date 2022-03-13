Thank you for Reading.

Cochran, Patricia Ann "Patty" - 1 p.m., Elk River Nazarene Church, Charleston.

Coleman, Peggy L. (Keeney) - 12 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Fox, Jessica - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Goad, Rhonda Hope Smith - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Hart, Norman Lee - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Hughey, Charles Richard - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Rowley, Ronald Wiley - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

