Thank you for Reading.

Goff, Eldred Gene - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Haikal, Andre George - 10 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Molnar, Barbara Ann - 6 p.m., Marmet First Baptist Church, Marmet.

Moore, Carolyn Rose - 12 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.

Pierson, Norma J. - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Tags

Recommended for you