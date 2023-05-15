Funerals Today; Monday May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baria, Michael Landon - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Goodwin, Robert Eugene - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.King, Jean Dorsay (Harlow) - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Layne, Michael B. - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Church, Charleston.Lucas, Beverly Ann - 1 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church.Poore, Syrena “June” - 2 p.m., Cazy Freewill Baptist Church, Cazy.Rose, Franklin - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Neoma Lee Rhodes Julia Vorholt LeRoy Frances Handley Blake Adams Michael Landon Baria Thomas "Tom" Edward Orrison Julia Vorholt LeRoy Naomi Ruth Taylor Skiles John H. Goodwin Jr. Douglas A. McDaniel Daniel Joseph McCormick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success