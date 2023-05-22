Funerals Today; Monday, May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adkins, Deborah Gail - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Bennett, Beverly Annette - 8 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Bright, Nancy Lynn Kuhn - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hurricane.Carpenter, Eleanor (Mustoe) - 1 p.m., McAvoy Cemetery, Bolair.Carpenter, Jon (Mike) - 6 p.m., Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch.Hall, Charley “Andy” - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home ChapelMarshall, Arla Mae (Moore) - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Turner, Steven Wayne “Steve” - 3 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Religion Architecture Recommended for you Local Spotlight James M. Crowder Nancy Lynn Kuhn Bright James Rodney Vannatter Mary Magdalane Burchett MSG Robert Scott McCormack Judith Darlene Weaver Nancy Lynn Kuhn Bright Jamie Kay Collins Jeanie Sue Hess Walker Laura “Virginia” Black Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV top story Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed