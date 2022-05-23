Thank you for Reading.

Bailey, Dorothy Mae (Allen) - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Chaney, Anna Rose Vinson - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Collins Jr., Hayward Wesley - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hardman, Stephen Justin - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Houchen, Jeannette Ruth (Sayre) - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Kovarik, Sarah Denise Haigler - 7 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Lawrence, Irene - Noon, Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McNeely, Estus Ted - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Peters, Dorothy Jean - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Price Jr., Harry Bernard - Noon, Arbovale Cemetery, Arbovale.

Sharp Sr., Thomas Ray - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Sims, Shelia Marie (Ware) - 1 p.m., St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Charleston.

