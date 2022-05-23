Funerals Today; Monday May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailey, Dorothy Mae (Allen) - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Chaney, Anna Rose Vinson - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Collins Jr., Hayward Wesley - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Hardman, Stephen Justin - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Houchen, Jeannette Ruth (Sayre) - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Kovarik, Sarah Denise Haigler - 7 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Lawrence, Irene - Noon, Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.McNeely, Estus Ted - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Peters, Dorothy Jean - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Price Jr., Harry Bernard - Noon, Arbovale Cemetery, Arbovale.Sharp Sr., Thomas Ray - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Sims, Shelia Marie (Ware) - 1 p.m., St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memory Dorothy Mae Bailey Allen Worship Architecture Funeral Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Sarah Denise Haigler Kovarik William Edward Summerbell IV Blank Robert Huston Wilson David Leon Compton David P. VanHorn Blank Michael R. McVay Donna Lynn Barnes Blank Branden Allen Stewart Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it