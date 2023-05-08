Funerals Today, Monday, May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Belcher, Diana Sue - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, WhitesvilleCrowder, Roger Lee - 11 a.m., Hanna-Jones Cemetery, Coopers Creek.Gladwell, John - 2 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Good, Rose M. (Burdette) - 1 p.m., New Prospect Church, Sissonville.Jenkins, James Milton - 7 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Maiuri, Jessie Lee (Hall) - 10:30 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summersville.McDermitt, Lawrence Scott - 3 p.m., Union Cemetery, Letart.White, Sandra K. - 7 p.m., Twin City Bible Church, Nitro. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jimmy Staats Ranson Bernard Elton Dolin Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Lee Ann Casto Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history