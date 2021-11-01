Funerals Today; Monday, November 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailey, Charles A. - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Brown, Jon’Tavese O’Mari - Noon, First Baptist Church, Charleston.Carper, Pamela Jane - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.Hanson, Rev. James Edward - 1 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston.Larkins, Joan A. - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Spencer, Loretta J. Keenan - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Tabor, Alicia Dawn - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Charleston Christianity Worship Bailey Charles A. Pamela Jane Funeral James Edward Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rusty A. Wyant Dorsel Hodges Paulette (Polly) Moss Rev. James Edward Hanson Blank Jeanette Lee Warner John Henry Crist Dorsel Hodges Christopher Michael Boggs Renee Wiles-Johnson Blank Glen R. Erwin Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 1, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right