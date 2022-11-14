Funerals Today; Monday, November 14, 2022 Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boles, Bobbie Kay - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point PleasantBurgess, Rita - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Gore, Harold Haymond - 11 a.m., St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Beckley.Hager, Lillian Rebel - 5 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Hoffman, Brian Anthony - 12 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.Madden, Robert Jesse - 5 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Neil, Luberta Mae - Noon, Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Owen, Aimee Katherine - 6 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Price, JoAnn Starcher 12 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Shivley, Rodney Eric - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Taylor Jr., William Earl - 7 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Williams, Lowell Thomas “Tom” - 11:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Elkins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Hamlin Christianity Memorial Kirkland Summersville Neil Gore Recommended for you Local Spotlight Loretta Frances Payton Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Parker Blank Charles William Thomas Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Blank John Burley Aquino Charles Sampson Mooney Patricia Lynn “Pat” Milam Blank Karen V. Booker-Joyce Blank Walt Maxie Taylor Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center