Thank you for Reading.

Bailes, Thomas Maxwell - 11 a.m., Family Life Center, Summersville Baptist Church.

Burdette, Carl Boyd - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Chapman, Janet Darlene - 12 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.

Childress, AnnaGay - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes.

Letchford, Raelisa Elaine - 12 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

McNealy Sr., Dennis Franklin - 1:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Neff, James Hoy - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Scaggs, Sr., Neal Wyatt - 1 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Logan.

Tags

Recommended for you