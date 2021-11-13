Funerals Today; Monday, November 15, 2021 Nov 13, 2021 25 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailes, Thomas Maxwell - 11 a.m., Family Life Center, Summersville Baptist Church.Burdette, Carl Boyd - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.Chapman, Janet Darlene - 12 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.Childress, AnnaGay - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes.Letchford, Raelisa Elaine - 12 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.McNealy Sr., Dennis Franklin - 1:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Neff, James Hoy - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Scaggs, Sr., Neal Wyatt - 1 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Logan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Chapel Summersville Baptist Church Chapel Christianity James Hoy Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol "Lynn" Rigsby Blank Larry K. Skaggs Steven Allen Steele Ralph G. “Shorty" Noffsinger Larry Allen Bowling Marlene Kinser Sizemore Millard Carroll “Kayo Boggess Mary Louise McDaniel Blank James Edward “Eddie” Berry Blank Melissa Ann Smith Trending Now Articles ArticlesHD Media managing partner Reynolds announces party switchPrep football playoffs: Poca bounces Liberty Raleigh 28-6 in AA first-round gameWVU basketball: Mountaineers blitz past Pitt 74-59Vax rate doubles for kids 5-11 overnight; state officials warn of incoming winter surgePrep football playoffs: Fenwick's return sparks George Washington past Greenbrier East 21-7West Virginia delivers knockout punch to PittLifetime collection of St. Albans 'Antique Lady' and husband up for auctionPrep football playoffs: No. 1 Herbert Hoover faces uncommon challenge in Fairmont SeniorWVU football: Mountaineers try to bounce back at Kansas StateMarshall football: Herd hosts UAB in '75' game Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 13, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital