Funerals Today; Monday, November 21, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chandler, Stephen James - 1 p.m., Gillispie Cemetery, Ashford.Cross, Dolores Groves - 1 p.m., Bealls Mill Cemetery, Gassaway.Green, Harold Dean - 2 p.m., Madison United Methodist Church, Madison.Hinkle, Jimmy Ray - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Hunter, Oliver Leon - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Mays, Carol Sue “Burton” - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.Wheeler, Robert Lee - 11 a.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Christianity Gillispie Cemetery Robert Lee Stephen James Bealls Mill Cemetery Lewisburg United Methodist Church Madison United Methodist Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Loraine Lee Fisher Barbara Jean Hamrick Jimmy Franklin Frazier Vernon Wayne Arnold Leonard Earl Smith Josephine Lynn Griffin Patricia A. Coffman Earl Lee Kinder Pauline Lee Robson Floyd Henry Parker Trending Now Articles ArticlesCoach’s Insight: West Virginia never could get over the humpCypriot ship-chartering company asks federal court to enforce $1 million arbitration award against Justice coal companyKanawha lacked bus transportation to 17 schools, including Hoover High, on 1st day of Thanksgiving weekJury awards $700K to family of man who died at Huttonsville Correctional CenterKanawha commission files suit over culvert, floodingFormer WVU AD Shane Lyons hired by AlabamaWVU basketball: Trip to Oregon will tell Mountaineers where they standDear Abby: Relationship with boyfriend is now a dangerous nightmarePHOTOS: Holly Jolly Brawley expands into nearby parksMarshall football notebook: Ali grateful for opportunity in return to action Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows