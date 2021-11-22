Funerals Today; Monday November 22, 2021 Nov 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fielder, Timothy Craig - 6 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Green, Kristopher Wayne - 6 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Johnson, Tommy J. - 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, Charleston.Jones, Barbara Ruth Moore - 2 p.m., Hackney Cemetery, Sissonville.Morris, Kristi Kay - 5 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Murdock, Kenneth Samuel - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Riser, Ruth Leona Roberts - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.Skeen, Donna Leigh - 2 p.m., Dunbar Parks and Recreation Center.Summers, Wilma Mae - 1 p.m., Hazelgreen Cemetery, Hazelgreen.Tichner, Thomas "Tom" - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Sutton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Recreation Center Skeen Belle Morris Donna Leigh Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Kelly Alan Kraft Kenneth Samuel Murdock Blank Anthony Frederick White Blank Irene L. Sanders Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail