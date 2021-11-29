Funerals Today; Monday, November 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ball, Linda Gail Hodge - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Buzzard, Sharon Kay - 2 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.Clark, Annive (Brooks) - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Dickson, Frances G. Anderson - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Doyle, Robert Leo - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Jarrett, Ruth O. Scott - Marmet Cemetery, Marmet.Hopkins III, George Edward - 2 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial Methodist Church, Charleston.Margolis, Sheila Lynn - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Moles, Michael Allen - 2 p.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado.Myers, Danny A. - 2 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, Gassaway.Schulz, Barbara Jean - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Shumate, Elgie Daniel “Felix" - 12 p.m., Calfee Funeral Home Chapel, Beckley.Summers, Dorothy Mae - Noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.Taylor, Pauline - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Willard, Bonnie Sue - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marmet Cemetery Jarrett Christianity Worship Ruth O. Scott Linda Gail Hodge Funeral Home Keith Full Gospel Church Gassaway Baptist Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Truman Warren King Michael Allen Moles Dennis L. Boyles Blank Joseph Henson Blank April Dillion Mary Ann (Murray) Strope Nial "Sonny" Davis Sheila Lynn Margolis Blank Phillip Eugene Stanley II Bobby Arnold Fizer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 29, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests