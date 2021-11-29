Thank you for Reading.

Ball, Linda Gail Hodge - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Buzzard, Sharon Kay - 2 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.

Clark, Annive (Brooks) - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Dickson, Frances G. Anderson - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Doyle, Robert Leo - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Jarrett, Ruth O. Scott - Marmet Cemetery, Marmet.

Hopkins III, George Edward - 2 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial Methodist Church, Charleston.

Margolis, Sheila Lynn - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Moles, Michael Allen - 2 p.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado.

Myers, Danny A. - 2 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, Gassaway.

Schulz, Barbara Jean - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Shumate, Elgie Daniel “Felix" - 12 p.m., Calfee Funeral Home Chapel, Beckley.

Summers, Dorothy Mae - Noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.

Taylor, Pauline - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Willard, Bonnie Sue - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

