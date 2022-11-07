Funerals Today; Monday, November 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allen Sr., Thomas Coleman - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Ellis, Virginia Sue Webb - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.Sigmon, Donald Earl - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Taylor, Mary Lucille - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Watkins, Loretta - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Allen Sr. Thomas Coleman Keller Taylor Virginia Sue Webb Recommended for you Local Spotlight William Roger Dingess Mary Lucille Taylor Blank Dotty Lou Hayes Blank Sherri Lynn Hayes Blank Hon. Sharon Mariett Mullens Blank Ronnie Call Kevin Richard"Kickstand" Neeley Ellen Anne Davis Reed Martin Kimberly Dawn Smith Donald Earl Sigmon Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art