Funerals Today; Monday, October 10, 2022

Bass Sr., Bruce Allen - 6 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Gray, Dorothy Anneta - 1 p.m., Bethel Church, Poe.
LaLonde, Richard Elisha - 12 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Hanger, Marshall P. - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Harrison, Wanda Elaine - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Hubbard, James Thomas - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Thomas, Connie Ann - 1 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.