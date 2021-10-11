Thank you for Reading.

Armstead, Belva Jean - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville,

Bourgeois, Jerry "Jake" - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Burrows, Charles E. - 11 a.m., Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove.

Coleman, Marjorie Jane - 11 a.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens Chapel, Victor.

Cumbridge, Lola Lucille - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Fields, Billy Joe - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Fitzwater, John Walter - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Gothard, Harold Parson - 2 p.m., Poca Baptist Church, Poca.

Haynes, Eddie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hicks, Helen Kathryn Vinson Patrick - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Jenkins, Margie - Noon, Russell Jenkins Cemetery, Cranberry Ridge.

Lambert, Zella June - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Lowther, Charles Herbert - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

Martin Jr., William Jacob - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Scites, Ryan Edgar - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Shaver I, Lawrence Allen - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Tags

Recommended for you