Thank you for Reading.

Ball, Harold Jess - 2 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Burkhamer, Patty Jean - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc., Glenville.

Cremeans, James - 11 a.m., Mildred United Baptist Church, Branchland.

Dennie, Ruth - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Douglass, Thomas - 6 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Ellis, Karen Sue - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Gould, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Harper, Rebecca Ann - 5 p.m., Kanawha State Forest Shelter #5.

McAtee, Hilda - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.