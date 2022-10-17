Funerals Today; Monday, October 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carper, Violetta June - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Casto, Linda McCormick - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Gagnon, Joseph Edward - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Kerner Jr., Thomas E. - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.McDonald, Wanda Lee - 11 a.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.O'Connor, Judi (Pera) - 10 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Smyrna.Radochio, John Leonard - 12 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Saint Albans.Rhodes, Paulette Darlene - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Rock Jr., Jack Gene - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Seabolt, Stephanie Renee - 1 p.m., Mammoth Advent Christian Church, Mammoth.Tinsley, Daniel Lee - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetary, Dunbar.Waller, Juanita J. - 10 a.m., Memory Gardens Low Gap Road, Madison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison Gap Road Highway Memory Kerner Jr. Charleston Juanita J. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Elizabeth Jean Ellis Thomas Wayne “BigT” Whited Blank Dana Steven Young Blank Nancy Irene Saunders Donald Lee Showen Blank Violetta June Carper Blank Philip Edward Davis Blank Norman “Gay” Wagner David Lynn “Dave” Ellis Blank Brenda Gay Cochran Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles