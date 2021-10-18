Thank you for Reading.

Caruthers, Eric Shawn - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Frame, Margie Susan (Hoover) - 11 a.m., Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Organ Cave.

Friend, Earl D. - 1 p.m., Rocky Branch Cemetery, Walton.

Hackney, Anna Sue - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

McCallister, Betty Louise - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Midkiff, Steven Craig - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.

Tagliente, Joe Sylvester - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

