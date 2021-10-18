Funerals Today; Monday, October 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 5 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Caruthers, Eric Shawn - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Frame, Margie Susan (Hoover) - 11 a.m., Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Organ Cave.Friend, Earl D. - 1 p.m., Rocky Branch Cemetery, Walton.Hackney, Anna Sue - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.McCallister, Betty Louise - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Midkiff, Steven Craig - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.Tagliente, Joe Sylvester - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Shawn Funeral Home Cemetery Charleston Funeral Anna Sue Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum Recommended for you Local Spotlight Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Eric Shawn Caruthers Blank Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Patty Jean Saunders Pansy Delores Dunlap Caldwell Ava Dianne Wilson Peyton Blank Edna Marie Kidd Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers