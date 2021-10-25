Funerals Today; Monday, October 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brewster, Jessie James - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Chaffin, Brenda Sharon - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Davis, Elizabeth “Lib” - 11 a.m., The Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane.Fore, Dennis Ray - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Gentry, Sharon Kay - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.McMillion, Shirley Carol - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Shultz, Phillip Edward - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Stone, Stephen Arthur - 4 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Stone, Veronica Lee - 4 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Throckmorton, Robert Emich - 12:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Workman, Lona “Myrtle” - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lona Funeral Chapel Summersville Lib Davis Valley Episcopal Church Hurricane Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mrs. Deborah Lanette Page Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Blank Linda (Rose) Davis Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton James Christopher Frazier Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts