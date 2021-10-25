Thank you for Reading.

Brewster, Jessie James - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Chaffin, Brenda Sharon - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Davis, Elizabeth “Lib” - 11 a.m., The Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane.

Fore, Dennis Ray - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Gentry, Sharon Kay - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

McMillion, Shirley Carol - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Shultz, Phillip Edward - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Stone, Stephen Arthur - 4 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Stone, Veronica Lee - 4 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Throckmorton, Robert Emich - 12:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Workman, Lona “Myrtle” - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Tags

Recommended for you