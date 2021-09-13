Thank you for Reading.

Allen Sr, Robert Harold "Bob" - 2:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.

Bright, Rev. Richard D. - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Brown, Barbara Ann Arthur - 12 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.

Chambers, Sharon June Tucker - 4 p.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church.

Coleman, Ethel Ann - 11 a.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.

Hanson, Marlene Enid - 1 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Hoover, Ben "PeeGee", III - Noon, Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Mitchell, Reverend Randy - 2 p.m., Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, Parkersburg.

Richmond, Donna Jean - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

