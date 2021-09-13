Funerals Today; Monday, September 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 24 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allen Sr, Robert Harold "Bob" - 2:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.Bright, Rev. Richard D. - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Brown, Barbara Ann Arthur - 12 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.Chambers, Sharon June Tucker - 4 p.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church.Coleman, Ethel Ann - 11 a.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.Hanson, Marlene Enid - 1 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston.Hoover, Ben "PeeGee", III - Noon, Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Mitchell, Reverend Randy - 2 p.m., Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, Parkersburg.Richmond, Donna Jean - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Blue Ridge Christianity Fisher Long Hoover Ben Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wilmer “Hyman” Pauley Kimberly Ann Hammond Marlene Enid Hanson Clyde B. “Sonny” Ball Blank Larry Gothard Edna Vernell Megginson Naomi Ruth Thornton Jerry Cantrell Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 13, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained