Funerals Today; Monday, September 20, 2021

Adkins, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Brown, Edward D. - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Browning, Wendy Nicole - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, Hurricane.
Buck, Tonya Gail Burford - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Burgess, Joyce Olive - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Cooper, Claudia Ellis Wilson - 11 a.m., Winfield Community Cemetery, Winfield.
Ellis, Kathleen Sadd - 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Charleston.
Gingerich, Neil Ronald - 11 a.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
Haynes, Ronald Gregory - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Jarrett, George Ray - 5 -7 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Pennington, Ruth - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Scheer, Miranda Rae - 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Culloden.
Slater, Weston Lee - 1 p.m., Youngers Hollow Cemetery, Campbell's Creek.
Tudor, James Richard - 12 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.