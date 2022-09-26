Funerals Today; Monday, September 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barker, Lois Jean - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Daugherty, Carolyn Sue - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.DuVall, David R. - 1 p.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.Edens, Tommy E. - 1 p.m., Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.Harkins, Diana Lynn - 7 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Hudson, Cody Alexander - 7:30 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Jones Jr., Lionel "Rusty" - 1 p.m., Grasslick Cemetery, Kenna.Pauley, Molly Faye - 11 a.m., Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane.Spradling, Jackie Lee - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Iwana Ann Goodwin Jonathan Craig Casto Virginia Gaylock Craft Molly Faye Pauley Blank Monroe Garfield Reynolds Donna Kay McKneely Blank Connie Jean Beane Mary Katherine Covert Diana Lynn Harkins Blank Virginia Gaylock Craft Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down