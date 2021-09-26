Thank you for Reading.

Ashworth, Rosilee Lovejoy - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Carr, Nancy Lee Hardy - 4 p.m., Hebron Baptist Church, Green Bank.

Clark, Joanne - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Collins, Ronnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Dolin, Darrell Dewayne - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Ferrell, Terry Wayne (Tuff) - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

George, Lisa Michelle
(McIntosh) - 7 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Harris, David Wayne - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hicks, Susie Jane "Susan" - 11 a.m., Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.

Nicholas, Dennis Ray - 1 p.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Simmons, Janet C. - 12 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

