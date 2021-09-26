Funerals Today; Monday, September 27, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ashworth, Rosilee Lovejoy - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Carr, Nancy Lee Hardy - 4 p.m., Hebron Baptist Church, Green Bank.Clark, Joanne - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Collins, Ronnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Dolin, Darrell Dewayne - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Ferrell, Terry Wayne (Tuff) - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.George, Lisa Michelle(McIntosh) - 7 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Harris, David Wayne - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Hicks, Susie Jane "Susan" - 11 a.m., Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.Nicholas, Dennis Ray - 1 p.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, St. Albans.Simmons, Janet C. - 12 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Chapel Hick Funeral Christianity Cemetery Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marie Frances Spaulding Clem Darrell Dewayne Dolin Blank Glen Earnest Craddock Rena Marie Byrd Danny L. Griffith Sr. Blank Rosilee Lovejoy Ashworth Blank Betty Jane Blackwell Roberta M. Kelly Louise (Workman) Gunnoe Doris Ann Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists