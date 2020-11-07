Burgess, David - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Downey, Mary Day Clark - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Hackney, Mary Louise - 11 a.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Hitt, Ruby - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Glenville.
Ingram, Demitri Irvin - 11 a.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Jarrett, Harry - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Lineberry, David Wayne - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
McCants, Janet Lou - 9:30 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Mullins, Clemotene - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Osborne, Geraldine - 1 p.m., Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Pratt, Randy - 4:30 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Reedy, Jerry Lane - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Sneed, Arthur Kenneth - 1 p.m., Thornwood community church, Thornwood.
Spencer, Thelma Fay - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Teter, Margaret - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Thomas, Lloyd - 1 p.m., Rich Creek Cemetary, Jodie.
Travis, Patricia Kay - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
White, Irene - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.