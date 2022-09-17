Funerals Today; Saturday 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adkins, Charles “Charlie” - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Community Center, Cross Lanes.Asbury, Walter Edward - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.Bailes, William Chester "Bill" - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Carroll, Juanita - 2 p.m., South Ruffner Free Will Baptist Church, Charleston.Dooley, Mertie - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Eagle, Lesley “Les” - 12 p.m., Living Word Christian Center, Charleston.Eskew, Orpha Jane - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Franklin, Rev. Ben T. - 1 p.m., Jones Avenue Church of God, Oak Hill.Jessie, Virginia A. “Ginny” - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Kane, Shanda Nichole “Nikki” - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Linkous, May Elizabeth - 3 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Tippett, Meghan Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.VanSickle, Virginia Ann - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Withrow, Donna Ruth - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Funeral Home Walter Edward Glasgow Christianity Worship Mason Garden Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Loman Lee Cottrill William Chester "Bill" Bailes Meghan Elizabeth Tippett Lester Harold Hudnall Jr. Wanda Lee Parsons Donna Ruth Withrow John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Paul Graydon Smith Rebecca May Hardman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact