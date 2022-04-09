Thank you for Reading.

Beane, French Stephen “Steve” - 11 a.m., Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church in Gassaway.

Cameron, Scott "Voodoo" - 4 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles 519, Charleston.

Chancey, Benjamin Howard - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Christian, Suzanne Gail (Good) - 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Cosgrove, Thomas Lee - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Fetty, Stephanie Lynn - 6 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

Given, Charles Nelson - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Hankins, Paul Clarence - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.

Huffman, Willard - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Lince, Nancy Miller Townsend - 10 a.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Lyons, DeWayne Ray - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

McKinnon, Eileen Wilson - 7:15 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

Morton, Carolyn "Judy" - Noon, First Southern Baptist Church, Sutton.

Mushrush, James (Jim) Allen - 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot.

Nancarrow, Roger Howard - 1 p.m., Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Nixon, William L. “Nick/Buddy" - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Pingley, Irvin Allen “Poppy” - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Scarlett, Charlene - 12 p.m., Mt. Zion Memorial Church, Nettie.

Turley, Larry Keith - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Ware, Susan Elaine - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Williams, Earl - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

