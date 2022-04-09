Funerals Today; Saturday, 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beane, French Stephen “Steve” - 11 a.m., Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church in Gassaway.Cameron, Scott "Voodoo" - 4 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles 519, Charleston.Chancey, Benjamin Howard - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Christian, Suzanne Gail (Good) - 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane.Cosgrove, Thomas Lee - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Fetty, Stephanie Lynn - 6 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.Given, Charles Nelson - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.Hankins, Paul Clarence - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.Huffman, Willard - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Lince, Nancy Miller Townsend - 10 a.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston.Lyons, DeWayne Ray - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.McKinnon, Eileen Wilson - 7:15 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Morton, Carolyn "Judy" - Noon, First Southern Baptist Church, Sutton.Mushrush, James (Jim) Allen - 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot.Nancarrow, Roger Howard - 1 p.m., Cross Lanes Bible Church.Nixon, William L. “Nick/Buddy" - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Pingley, Irvin Allen “Poppy” - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.Scarlett, Charlene - 12 p.m., Mt. Zion Memorial Church, Nettie.Turley, Larry Keith - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Ware, Susan Elaine - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Williams, Earl - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Presbyterian Church Steve Christianity Worship Funeral Home Morris Memorial Cowen Davis Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank DeWayne Ray Lyons Blank James (Jim) Allen Mushrush Charlotte Rose Puryear Eileen Wilson McKinnon Fenton Randolph Collins Bobby L. Cottrill Blank . Lawrence Michael Gresham Jr Blank David Lee Ingram Kenneth Edward Plants Alphonso Lee Erby Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter