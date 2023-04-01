Funerals Today; Saturday, April 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chaney, Louis Edward - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Coe, Gary Lewis - 2 p.m., Mountain View Memorial Park, Charleston.Dolin Jr., Martin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Fulks MD, Richard Morrison - 1 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.Fulks, Hubert Ellis - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Gray, Mary Eleanor - 1 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Jett, Beulah Mae - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Litton, Boyd Michael - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Martin, Kelly Evans - 1 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston.McCallister, Toby Allen - 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.Murdock, Mary Anna - 5 p.m., Cookskin Clubhouse.Schoolcraft, Audrey Marie - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Smith, Grace - 1 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod.Widner, Minister Becky - 3 p.m., All Nations Revival Center, Dunbar.Wooten, Elisha Michelle - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Wysong, Joan Frances - 11 a.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, St. Albans.Young, Yong “Sunshine” Suk - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Chemistry Recommended for you Local Spotlight JoAnn Harris Dorothy Alice Martin Mary Eleanor Gray Mary Katherine Rose Charolette Darlene Casto Phyllis Jean Sundin Manley Janice C. Young Strickland Christopher Wayne Howard Charles Edwards Gannon Jr. Judith M. Sneed Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 1, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'