Ashby, Alvin C. - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Burnside, General J. - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Burrow, Catherine Gaye - 1 p.m., Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.

Casto, Rosa Anna - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Cowger, Denzil - 11:30 a.m., Harris Cemetery, Red Gate Farm, Hacker Valley.

Duncan, Karen Elaine - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Fonduk, Gary Neil - 12 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Ford, Veronica Elaine - 2 p.m., Len's Creek Baptist Church, Hernshaw.

Hemetek, Franklin D. - 2 p.m., Cottageville Evans Baptist Church, Cottageville.

LaCorte Sr, Larry Joe - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Lanham, Deven Lee - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Laton, William Ray - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Miller, Kenneth "Kenny" - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Morris, James Edward - 2 p.m., Adkins Cemetery, Naoma.

Oney, Priscilla Sue - 1 p.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston.

Wright, Carol Auer - 4 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Wyant, James Albert - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

