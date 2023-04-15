Funerals Today; Saturday, April 15, 2023 Apr 15, 2023 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashworth, Sandra Kay (White) - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Casto, Gertrude Tolley - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Conner Sr., James Allen - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Dotson Jr., Daniel Boyd - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.Duncan, Randall “Redbone” - 1 p.m., Gip Church, Gip.Foster, Charles Edward - 3 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Gadd, David D. - 2:30 p.m., Ridenour Lake Shelter #4, Nitro.Hesson, Shirley Lou (Danbury) - 11 a.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.Honaker, Orah Elizabeth Richmond - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.James, Kathleen “Kitty” - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.Legg, Dimple Leah - 4 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Marks (Ret.) Army, LTC Thomas A. - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Matheny, Carol Jean Williams - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.McMillian, Adam George - 1 p.m., Marmet First Baptist Church, Marmet.Morris, Isadora “Daphne” - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Shinaberry, Jesse Keith - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Tucker, Lou Cinda “Cindy” Goodall Kitchen - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Edwin Steiner Wager Phyllis Jean Craigo Charlene Frances Booker Sally Anne Loring Sandra Kay (White) Ashworth Norton Brooks Bashlor James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Melissa (Missy) M. Weiford Norton Brooks Bashlor Joan Lee Reed Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing