Baker, David - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Bennet, Christina Estep - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville

Board Jr., Robert Earl - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Brown, Mozelle Houghton - 1 p.m., Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, Strange Creek.

Bunn, Linda G. - 12 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Clark, Gary Garfield - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Davis, Sally Reaser - 2:30 p.m., Scott Depot Christ Fellowship.

Decanio, Roger A. - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Eastwood, Kenneth William - 10 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.

Gibson, George “Mel” - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Matson, Donna Christine Williams - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

McClanahan, Willard Henry - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Nelson, Brenda Kay - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Payne, Richard - 5 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Ralston, John Neil - 11 a.m., Arbovale Cemetery, Green Bank.

Reidler, Angela Dawn - 1 p.m., Smithers Church of God, Smithers

Scaggs, Reford - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Shafer, Julia Cline - 2 p.m., Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Alderson.

Taylor, Barbara Marie - Noon, Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Walker, Rose Mary - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Walker, Nellie E. - 10 a.m., Davis Fine Arts Building, West Virginia State University.

Wilson, Nancy Reed - 1 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Winnell, Diana Faye - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Woodrum, Edward Donald - 12:30 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

