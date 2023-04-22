Funerals Today; Saturday, April 22, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Booth, Tina Marie - 2 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Brown III, George Alfred - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston.Cunningham, Jaunette L. “Janet” - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St Albans.Johnson, Julia Anne “Judy” Loud - 11 a.m., Madison Baptist Church, Madison.Lanham, Paul Jennings - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.Martin, Julian Weldon - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Newhouse, Marilyn Fay - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Pullen, Randy “Jack” - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Singleton, Janet Sue - 1 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Craigsville.Sowards, Belma Loretta - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Zodorozny, Bertell M. - 10:30 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Randy “Jack” Pullen Gary Parsons Belma Loretta Sowards Tina Marie Booth Charles Dwight Richardson Yvonne C. Flowers Barbara Jo Lanham Linda L. Boggess Robert Chester Eugene Hensley Shirley Ann Eagle Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book