Ballard, Donald ‘Donnie’ Ireland - 1 p.m., Fayetteville Baptist Church, Fayetteville.

Barksdale, Alice Herring - 12:30 p.m., All Nations Revival Center, Dunbar.

Brewer II, Roy (RM) - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Brinager, Ruby Jean Muncy - 2 p.m., Racine United Methodist Church, Racine, OH.

Craft, Gary L. “Pops” - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Dooley, Thomas E. - 1 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church.

Kauff, Alma K. “Kitty” - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Kreiser, Kathy Jean (Goodman) - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

McClung, Bonita Elise Anderson - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

McMicken, Roger D. - 11 a.m., Price Hill Cemetery, Madison.

Moore, Jerline - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.

O’Dell, Evelyn Novine Bleigh - 1 p.m., Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Mt. Nebo.

Osborne, Guy Monroe - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Parker, Donna Marie Jett - 11:30 a.m., Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield.

Petry II, Michael Edward - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Shelton, Okey R. "Tippy" - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Shifflet, Nancy Jean (Gill) - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Wiener, Harry R. - 11 a.m., Southridge Golf Range, Charleston.

Williams, Cynthia Irene - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

