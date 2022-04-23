Funerals Today; Saturday, April 23, 2022 Apr 23, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ballard, Donald ‘Donnie’ Ireland - 1 p.m., Fayetteville Baptist Church, Fayetteville.Barksdale, Alice Herring - 12:30 p.m., All Nations Revival Center, Dunbar.Brewer II, Roy (RM) - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Brinager, Ruby Jean Muncy - 2 p.m., Racine United Methodist Church, Racine, OH.Craft, Gary L. “Pops” - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.Dooley, Thomas E. - 1 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church.Kauff, Alma K. “Kitty” - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Kreiser, Kathy Jean (Goodman) - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.McClung, Bonita Elise Anderson - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.McMicken, Roger D. - 11 a.m., Price Hill Cemetery, Madison.Moore, Jerline - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.O’Dell, Evelyn Novine Bleigh - 1 p.m., Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Mt. Nebo.Osborne, Guy Monroe - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Parker, Donna Marie Jett - 11:30 a.m., Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield.Petry II, Michael Edward - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Shelton, Okey R. "Tippy" - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Shifflet, Nancy Jean (Gill) - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Wiener, Harry R. - 11 a.m., Southridge Golf Range, Charleston.Williams, Cynthia Irene - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Christianity Donald Ireland Fayetteville Baptist Church Summersville Baptist Church Thomas E. United Methodist Church Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale Charles L. “Tink” Burgess John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Blank Alice Herring Barksdale Blank Larry Allen Oxley George Marion McCormick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes