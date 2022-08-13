Funerals Today; Saturday, August 13, 2022 Aug 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arbaugh, Tech. Sgt., Harold - 2 p.m., Lover’s Leap Baptist Church, Ansted.Bailey, Doris Leah - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Ball, Carolyn A. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Dickson, Laura G. - 2 p.m., Madison United Methodist Church, Madison.Duncan, Brenda K. - Noon, Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.Edens, Vicki Lynn - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funral Home, Charleston.Ford II, John Maxwell - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.Garcia II, Joseph "Joe" Louis - Noon, Basilica Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.Greene, Janet Elaine (Harris) - 4 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Howell, Patsy R. - 1 p.m., Freedie Freewill Baptist Church, Van.McClanahan, Amanda Gwen Dustin - 4 p.m., 7th Day Adventist Church, Charleston.Miller Jr., William E. - 11:30 p.m., Nitro Church of Christ, Nitro.Niday, Orland Bradford "Brad" - Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Poindexter, Dominque De'Wayne - 11 a.m., St. Paul AME Church, Charleston.Raikes, Robin Sue - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Roberts, Drema J. - 1 p.m., Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry.Russell, Diana Lynn - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.Stricker, Donald Marvin - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Turner, Joan Kay - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cathedral Memorial Christianity Basilica Charleston Glasgow Russell Joseph Louis Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Ricky Allen Duiguid Blank Karen Elizabeth Delahoussaye Blank William David “Butch Jenkins Oma Zoe Ingram Doris Leah Bailey Dorothy Jean Sowards Blank Arlene Frances Neal C. H. “Sonny” McGill Amanda Gwen Dustin McClanahan Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director