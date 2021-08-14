Thank you for Reading.

Bearfield, Rosemary Elaine - 10 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Bender, Eugene Bob - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Blount, Jeffery Leon - 2 p.m., Loudendale Community Building, Loudendale.

Cox, Judith Mae - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Eary, Karen (Kay) O'Halloran - 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Griffith, Gregory David “Greg" - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Hall, Elmon - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Hartley, Gilbert Creed - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Hively, John Arthur - 3 p.m., Corner of Maryland and Virginia St., Charleston.

Holley, Mark E. - 2 p.m., Southridge Church, Charleston.

Honaker,Glenna Mae Blackwell - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Hood, Colleen - 12 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Johnson, Cole Matthew - 5 p.m., St. Timothy's In-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane.

Lawson Jr., John I. - 1 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.

McCullough, Howard F. - 1 p.m., Saint Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.

McNurlen, Timothy James - 11 a.m., First Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.

Moles, Rev. Damon "Roy" - 1 p.m., Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Osborne, Dallas “Gary“ - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Chapel, Red House.

Sebert, Brian Patrick - 1 p.m., Summersville Presbyterian Church, Summersville.

Whittington Sr, Michael Ray - 11 a.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Williams, Lemuel Ray - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Wright, Sandra Jean - Vincent Ward Wheeler - 11 a.m., Labelle Theater, 311 D St., South Charleston.

