Allen, Virginia L. - 2 p.m., Emanuel Tabernacle Baptist Church, 108 North Page Hill.
Ayers Jr., George Walter - 2 p.m., Patton Hill Cemetery, Meadow Bridge.
Barnette, Mary Lou - 11 a.m., Maranatha Fellowship, St. Albans.
Bolar, Joseph Alan - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Community Mission Church, Charleston.
Bradshaw, Joshua Spencer - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Cavender, Sue Ellen - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Floyd, Mary Jane - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Gillenwater, Herman Gene - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Laird, Lettie - 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway.
Lewis, Andrew Dale - 4 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Matheny, Pamela June (Hunt) - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Mathews, Frances Ellen - 2 p.m., OneLife Church, Culloden.
Mick, Carol J. - 2 p.m., Kanawha City Baptist Church, Charleston.
Moore, Glenn "Andy" Andrew - 7 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Mullins, Larry Quentin - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Neace, Mamie Gail - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin
Page, Jimmie C. “Buddy” - 12 p.m., Abraham Lincoln Park Cemetery, Procious.
Parker, Julia Anne Kennedy - 5 to 7 p.m., Old Greenbrier Baptist Church, Alderson.
Skiles, Fannie - 11 a.m., Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Tackett, Delores Joan - 11 a.m., Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Mill Creek.
Wood, Curtiss Richard - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Wright, Rhea Adelaide Brown - 12 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, London.
Wyatt, Clara B. - 2 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.