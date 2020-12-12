Anderson, Colleen - 1 p.m., Fisher Family Cemetery, Panther Lick.
Carpenter, Janet Sue - 10 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Farley, Joyce Marlene - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Fulks, Arlie R. - 1 p.m., Clay First Baptist Church.
Hamrick, Mildred - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Hedrick, Dwain Alan - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Kenney, Kevin R. - 3 p.m., Nitro High School Football Stadium.
McClain, Orin Preston - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Pauley, Roy L. - 12 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Seakelly, Bobby Joe - 1 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, Teays.
Showalter, Paty Catherine - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Tucker, Gary Lee - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.