Funerals Today; Saturday December 18, 2022

Barker, Margaret Anne - 9 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston.
Brabbin, Geneva Lee (Lipscomb) - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Burdette, Merita V. - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Collins, Mary Hazel - 11 a.m., Good Hope Cemetery, Reedy.
Ford, Cheryl Kay - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.
Garrison, Rosemary G. - 2 p.m., Freedom's Promise Ministry Church, Fraziers Bottom.
Hickey, Teresa Arlene (Raines) - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Kirk, William C. - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Miller, Charles "Bud" - 10 a.m., Anne's Catholic Church, Webster Springs.
Shrout, Mabel Kathleen Wood - 1 p.m., Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane.
Washington, Leonard "Poochie" - 2 p.m., Followship of Love, Montgomery.
Welch, Pauline Shawver Bowling - 11 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Lewisburg.
Wiley Jr., John - 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, Chapmanville.
Winter, Edwin Pfost - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.