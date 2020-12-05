Atkinson, Georgia Butler - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Black, Jerry A - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park.
Cavender, Barney - 3 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Gillespie, Levi - 3:30 p.m., broadcast via Zoom, ID: 304 610 2499 PW: 1959
Hale, Rodney Lee - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Harrah, Virginia Frances - 10 a.m., Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.
Jones, Christian - 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Kidd, Stephen Wesley - 10:30 a.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.