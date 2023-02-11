Funerals Today; Saturday, February 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blackwell, Carol - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Cooper Sr., Paul Raymond - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Crowley, Jennifer - Noon, Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.Deweese, Joseph L. - 2 p.m., West Madison Baptist ChurchFisher, Phyllis Renee - 12 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.Haley Jr., Dr. John B. - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Hall, Judith Lynn Harrison - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Kinzel, Levi Marcellus - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Miller, Kenneth Ray - Noon, Bear Branch Church of Christ, Spurlockville.Morrison, Jeanette Marie - 1 p.m., Saint Anthony’s Shrine, Boomer.Roop, Jack Jordan - 1 p.m., Maxwell Hill Baptist Church, Beckley.Tate, Catherine Delane Webb - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Thorn, William “Billy” Lee - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Watkins, John Thomas - 1 p.m., Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Beards Fork. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Curtis Lee McNeil Jr. James V. Walker Gladys Holland Moran Paul Ray Watson James V. Walker Cline “Barney” Lilly James C. Hicks Leland Harrison Rieman Marjorie Sue Munroe Brenda Joyce Gibson Wolfe Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 11, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen