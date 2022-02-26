Funerals Today; Saturday, February 16, 2022 Feb 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowers, Betty Lou - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel.Burke, Sean J. "Shue" - 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro.Call, Jimmie "Jim" G. - 3 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Saint Albans.Coping, Jermaine Desmond - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.DeBord, Michael Wayne - 4:45 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Dunlap, Jackie Eugene - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Fletcher, Mary Elizabeth - 11 a.m., Church of God, Sylvester.Fultz, Jeanette "Jo" - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Harrington, Mary Kathleen "Katie" - 1 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.Harris, Kay - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Harper, Deanea Wade - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Hebb, Vada Jean Dolin - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Hensley, Robert Martin - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.Johnson, Nancy Mae Justice - 2 p.m., Big Union Baptist Church, Dille.Morris, Wade Eugene - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Pannell, Paul "Anthony" - 11 a.m., Pilgrim Home Baptist Church, St. Albans.Simpkins, Lois Ann Johnson - 11 a.m., Redeemer Church (PCA), Hurricane.Tucker, Wayne - Noon, Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.Walker, Thomas Max - 2 p.m., Olive Branch Baptist Church, Nettie.Wright, Francis Edwin "Bub" - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags United Methodist Church Funeral Home Christianity Montgomery Belle Pleasant Baptist Church Jimmie G. Jermaine Desmond Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Helmut “Herman” Guehr Paula Romine Glenna Mae Escue Curry Blank Jackie "Jay" Wilkinson Kay Harris Blank Sean J. "Shue" Burke Barbara Lee Weiskircher Deaconess Leona V. “Pris Moss Blank Leona Violet Moss Arbie Lee Webb Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down