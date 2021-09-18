Funerals Today; Saturday, February 18, 2021 Sep 18, 2021 1 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albrecht, John Eric - 1 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.Burdette, Marteena L. - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Cheke, Audrey Geraldine Kosko - 1 p.m., Saint Stephens Catholic Church, Ona.Cochran, Carolyn L. - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.Eskew, Burlin Winchell - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.France, Matthew Lee - 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Gothard, Larry - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Gresham, Deborah "Debby" Ann - 9:30 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Harrah Jr, Wheeler Francis "Jack" - 2 p.m., Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.Lovejoy, Charles Edward - 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Rogers, Lillian Jane - 4 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.Sayre, Byron "Keith" - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Smith, Donald Dwight - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home. Evans.Stollings, James Daniel - 1 p.m., RiverRidge Church, Charleston.Sykes, James - 2 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Charleston.Whitlock, Yvonne ‘Evie' - 3p.m., Hopkins Fork Church, Prenter.Williams Sr., Bobby Eugene - 11 a.m., Hopkins Fork Church, Prenter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hill Memorial Gethsemane Oak Christianity Bible Worship Jack Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank John Eric Albrecht Miranda Rae Scheer Blank Deborah "Debby" Gresham Wendy Nicole (Bird) Browning Bethanna Marie Hutson Blank Jerry Wayne Cowan Larry Allen Gothard Benjamin Hensley Roger Gale George R. Stringer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Sept. 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy