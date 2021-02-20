Anderson, Taylor - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Angius, Sam - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Ashworth, Betty - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
Boggs, Vera Lou Perrine - 11 a.m., Grandview Christian Church, Beaver.
Crowley III, William - 5 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Dawson, Henry Franklin - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.
Ellard, Robin Lynn - 2 p.m., Gatens Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Knapp, Annetta - 11 a.m., Sunset Cemetery, Charleston.
Rhodes, Clayton Wayne - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.