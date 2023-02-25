Funerals Today; Saturday, February 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adams, Stanley M. ‘Butch’ - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Bell, Shirley June - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Corey, Ross Alan - 11 a.m., Valley Park Conference Center, Hurricane.Crowder, James - 3 p.m., Elk River Comm. Center, Elkview.Crowder, Franklin “Butch” - 11 a.m., Fisher Memorial Church, Goldtown.Cunningham, Judy Ann - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Cutlip, Jessie Lea - Noon, Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.Greene, Morris “Bob” Chase - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Hawkins, Lorra Stephanie - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.Long, Kenneth “Kenny” - 3 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Smith, John W. - 7 p.m., Bridge of Faith Church, Poca.Summers, Leota - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Thompson Jr., William Joseph - 10 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.Wayne, James William - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Meteorology Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Local Spotlight Leota Summers Lorra Stephanie Hawkins James William Wayne William Joseph Thompson Jr. Lorra Stephanie Hawkins Angela "Angie" Leigh Lane Joseph Lowell Townson Gregory Trevor Harrison Lillian May Hill John E. Moran Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 26, 2023 Daily Mail WV Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health